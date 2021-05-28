Retired local government staff and primary school teachers in their hundreds have declared three days of fasting in Ogun State.

However, they also threatened to protest against the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his alleged refusal to pay their gratuities.

The pensioners who are united under the platform of the Local Government Pensioners Association (LOGPAN) said their protest would hold after the three days of fasting with their mats and turn the place to their homes during the protest.

They vowed that they would not leave the governor’s office until their gratuities are paid.

LOGPAN chairman, Sikiru Ayilara said this on Thursday while speaking with pressmen at the association’s secretariat in Abeokuta.

He said they were tired of writing letters after they had written 12, all to no avail.

They accused the governor of playing dangerously with the lives of members by refusing to pay their gratuity on time.

The association insisted that the quarterly payment of N500m by Abiodun, which by calculation would take 34 years to clear all the gratuities, was unacceptable.

Ayilara called for the review of the policy by voting N1bn monthly instead of payment of N500m quarterly.