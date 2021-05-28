Hardwork doesn’t go unnoticed, and someday reward will follow, and a reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more.

In a bold move to reward excellence and dedication to duty, CEO of OldEnglish Supermarket and veteran media mogul, Akogun Lanre Alfred, gave a car gift to his longest standing staff member, Obafemi Ajayi.

All staff members of the company were surprised because no one saw the gift coming. This will definitely spur other employees in no small measure to imbibe the virtues of the car gift recipient.

Lanre Alfred, who in his tradition rewards staff loyalty, continuous dedication and hard work of his, initiated this benevolence when no one expected especially in these hard times.

The car gift was presented by one of the company director, Mr Kayode Alfred, who in his elements was elated to celebrate with Obafemi Ajayi on his birthday.

Ajayi was full of smiles and profound appreciation and promised to continue in his work ethic and even to do more.