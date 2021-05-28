By Abankula

Wanted Ponzi scheme operator Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu, who fled from Badagry, Lagos State, has been arrested by the EFCC in Sokoto.

Sewanu was the mastermind of the Inks Nation Ponzi Scheme.

The suspect who had been at large, was finally arrested on 27 May.

He has made useful statement, EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said on Friday.

Omotade-Sparks was declared wanted by the EFCC in November 2020 after efforts to apprehend him failed.

He is the mastermind of a huge pyramid investment scheme through which many citizens were defrauded of monies to the tune of over N32 Million Naira.

He had floated a phoney online digital currency called “Pinkoin” which lured many Nigerians to invest between N1,000 to N100,000 with a promise of unrealistic returns.

He went ahead to distribute a payment card called “Pink Card” to further confuse his victims.

Omotade-Sparks equally made false claims that he was in partnership with the EFCC to persuade people to invest in his devious scheme.

The scammer was not licensed to operate a financial institution.

He will be arraigned in Court at the conclusion of investigation, Uwujaren said.