By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Brigadier-General, Olatunji Olayinka, who died in a military plane crash.

Recall that the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others including Olayinka died in the ill-fated military plane.

The governor was accompanied by Senator Tokunbo Abiru, and wife to Late Gen Murtala Muhammed, Mrs Ajoke.

