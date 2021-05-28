R-L: Mother of late Brigadier-General Olatunji Olayinka, Mrs Folakunmi Olayinka; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Sister to the late Brigadier-General, Mrs Olatayo Bakare and her brother, Mr Olanrewaju Olayinka, during a condolence visit to the family of the late General who died in the ill-fated military air crash at their Surulere residence, on Friday, May 28, 2021.
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Brigadier-General, Olatunji Olayinka, who died in a military plane crash.
Recall that the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others including Olayinka died in the ill-fated military plane.
The governor was accompanied by Senator Tokunbo Abiru, and wife to Late Gen Murtala Muhammed, Mrs Ajoke.
R-L: Senator Tokunbo Abiru; mother of late Brigadier-General Olatunji Olayinka, Mrs Folakunmi Olayinka; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Sister of the deceased, Mrs Olatayo Bakare, during a condolence visit to the family of the late General who died in the ill-fated military air crash at their Surulere residence, on Friday, May 28, 2021.
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; wife to Late Gen Murtala Muhammed, Mrs Ajoke and Senator Tokunbo Abiru, during a condolence visit to the family of the late Brigadier-General Olatunji Olayinka who died in the ill-fated military air crash at their Surulere residence, on Friday, May 28, 2021.
R-L: Senator Tokunbo Abiru; mother of late Brigadier-General Olatunji Olayinka, Mrs Folakunmi Olayinka; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Sister to the late Brigadier-General, Mrs Olatayo Bakare and her brother, Mr. Olanrewaju Olayinka, during a condolence visit to the family of the late General who died in the ill-fated military air crash at their Surulere residence, on Friday, May 28, 2021.
