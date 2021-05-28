A serial rapist, Sello Abram Mapunya has been sentenced to 1,088 years imprisonment for raping and robbing 56 women.

Mapunya raped and robbed his victims in Pretoria, South Africa within a period of five years.

He was sentenced on Thursday by Judge Papi Mosopa of the Pretoria High Court.

According to Times LIVE, the judge had earlier found the convict guilty of 41 rapes, 40 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and 40 counts of housebreaking.

Mapunya, who was initially charged with 101 different crimes, began his crime spree in 2014 attacking his victims who included a 14-year-old girl, in Tshwane’s suburbs of Silverton, Nellmapius, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi and Olievenhoutbosch.

The brutal crime spree ended with his arrest by detectives from the serial electronic crimes investigation unit in March 2019.

Judge Mosopa sentenced Mapunya to life terms for raping his teenage victim and three other women whom he raped multiple times.

Mosopa also sentenced Mapunya to 15 years each for the other 31 rapes he committed, 15 years’ imprisonment for every count of housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery and 15 years for every count of housebreaking with the intent to steal.