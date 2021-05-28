By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has directed residents of the State to disregard the “a sit- at-home” order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had directed people not to go out to carry out their lawful activities between May 29 and 31, 2021 because the days would be used to mark the sacrifices of “fallen heroes of Biafra” and 54th year of declaration of the defunct republic of Biafra.

The Command in a press Statement signed by SP Nnamdi Omoni said it viewed the order as unlawful and has therefore decided to allay the palpable fears occasioned by the phantom order.

“Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, wishes to reassure the residents of the State, that adequate security measures have been emplaced to ensure they go about their lawful business activities unhindered, unmolested and in a conducive atmosphere.

“The Police Command therefore enjoined members of the public to disregard the order which is obviously an affront on the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which recognizes only the Executive President and Executive Governors as the only authorities that can issue such orders.

“The general public is further enjoined to remain calm and report any suspicious person(s) or movements to the Security Agencies, please,” Omoni said.