Organizers of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), have announced that the BBNaija Season 5 ‘LockDown’ Reunion Show will begin June 2021.

The reunion show which airs annually is done as a part of preparations for the commencement of another season of the reality show.

Fans also would be able to once again catch up with their favourite Lockdown contestant.

The Reunion Show promises to be filled with drama as all 20 of the Lockdown housemates meet once again and get the opportunity to clear the air and express their real feelings towards each other.

The BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and will revisit some of the highlights and memorable moments from the Season 5 edition that saw Laycon emerge as the winner.

Although MultiChoice Nigeria has not mentioned a particular date in June the show would air, Dorathy Bachor, a finalist during the lockdown edition said the date for the show has been set for Thursday, June 17.

She said this in a post on her verified Instagram page.