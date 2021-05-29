Biafra: Massacre of Igbo began at Kano Airport - Nnamdi Kanu

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has revealed how the massacre of Igbo began leading to the 1967 Biafra war where millions of Igbo people were killed.

Kanu had declared May 29 to 31 in the East to mourn the massacre of the Igbo during the Biafra war

According to him, the massacre began at the airport in the city of Kano.

He said a Lagos-bound jet arrived fromLondon, with Kano passengers escorted to safety and the Igbo killed.

He wrote on his Twitter handle on Saturday, with the caption, “WE HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN!”

“The massacre began at the airport in the city of Kano. A Lagos-bound jet arrived from London, Kano passengers were escorted to safety, a wild-eyed soldier stormed in, brandishing a rifle and demanding ‘Ina Nyamiri?’–the Hausa for ‘Where are the damned Ibos?”

Kanu also said Yoruba political leaders campaigned to set out June 12 to honour a man who was killed for his political interest but that in #Biafra, “it is a crime to honour over 5 million people unjustly murdered & those that put their life on the line to stop the extermination of the Igbo race.”