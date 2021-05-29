Fourteen students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State abducted by gunmen over a month ago have reportedly been released.

Twenty students of the school and three staff were abducted by gunmen on April 21, 2021 at the school’s premises.

So far, five of the students have been killed by gunmen as ransom was not paid while another one was released following the payment of ransom.

However, the 14 students were said to have been released on Saturday after huge ransom was paid by their parents.

Channels TV reports that they were released on Saturday afternoon at a location along the Kaduna- Abuja highway.

It said the Chairman of the Parents Forum, Markus Zarmai and few others were expected to receive the students at the drop-off location.

The parents of the abducted students said that they paid ransom, in addition to providing eight new motorcycles to the kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.

No official statement has been issued by the Kaduna State Government regarding the release of the students yet.