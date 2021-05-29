Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has suspended its President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, after passing a vote of no confidence in him.

He is accused, among other things of stage-managing his alleged abduction on Tuesday, 27 May.

Comrade Israel Fubara, the Mobilisation Officer/Strategic Planning, has been declared the acting President, pending on the resolution of the investigative Committee.

“Arising from IYC Eastern Zonal emergency Congress today Friday 28th of May 2021, a vote of no confidence was passed on him, following his misconduct in Ijaw Youth Council, which are in contravention of the norms, convention and Constitution of IYC”.

According to the statement,”Finally a resolution was reached by the entire zone, at the Congress to support the Niger Delta Ministry ably led by Senator Godswill Akpabio, to continue the forensic audit having been delayed due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic”.

Igbifa had claimed that he was abducted along the Port Harcourt International Airport road on Tuesday on his way to Abuja.

The statement said Comrade Tamuno Kpokpo, the Chairman, IYC, Eastern Zone and Comrade Daminabo Prince Eugene, Secretary, IYC, Eastern Zone, said Igbifa’s actions are in contravention of the norms, convention and constitution of the IYC.

Igbifa was accused of usurping the functions of the Zones and Chapters contrary to principle of the IYC.

According to the IYC statement, Igbifa was also accused of causing disaffection and division in the Council due to high handedness and executive rascality.