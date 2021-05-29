President Muhammadu Buhari has received the second dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine.

The president received the shot on Saturday at the State House in Abuja according to the official Twitter account of the Presidency.

“President @MBuhari receives the second dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford #COVID19 Vaccine, at the State House, on May 29, 2021. #AsoVillaToday #YesToCovid19Vaccine,” the tweet read.

The President received his first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, March 6th alongside Professor Yemi Osibanjo, the Vice-President.

The President was injected with the vaccine by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi Sanusi, while the Vice President was injected by Dr. Nicholas Odifre, Personal Physician to the Vice President.

The President is the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) had disclosed that 1,945, 273 eligible Nigerians had so far taken the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

It also said that 22,162 of Nigerians vaccinated with the first dose had also taken the second dose.

Nigeria has so far received over 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines delivered under the international Covax scheme