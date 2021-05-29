By Taiwo Okanlawon

Chuks Ibegbu, immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Igbo apex socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a nepotistic and sectional leader.

Ibegbu, while reacting to the appointment of Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff, in an interview with newsmen said Buhari’s leadership has divided Nigeria more than building a country that is united.

According to the former Ohanaeze spokesman, Buhari’s leadership lacked balance who appears to be ruling the Northern part of the country alone.

In his words; “For the past six years, Buhari has been running a sectional and nepotistic government; he appears to be the president of Northern Nigeria instead of the president of Nigeria.

“In a multi-ethnic and religious society like Nigeria, the constitution makes it clear that he has to balance everything for peace and unity to reign, but he has not done that.”

Ibegbu further said Jonathan considered the peculiarity of Nigeria when he was in power and he distributed offices and appointments accordingly.

“Jonathan established university schools in all parts of the country (Almajiri system) to make the North have a sense of belonging.

“When Obasanjo was there, he did his best for all parts of the country; even Yar’Adua was not as sectional as this. Buhari is so fixated. He does not care, and that is the irony.

“Buhari has the prerogative to appoint his Chief of Army Staff when it comes to appointment, but that right is subject to equity and fairness.

“Mr President has done his duty of appointing the Chief of Army Staff but has not addressed the peculiarity and diversity of Nigeria. In a multi-ethnic society like this, he has to consider sensitivity, sensibility and diversity.

“In summary, Mr president has two years to stay, and he has not proven himself to be a nationalistic leader but a sectional leader, an ethnic warlord and a nepotic leader.

“In the history of Nigeria, it will be on record that one General Buhari came, and instead of building a united nation, he was building a divided one.”