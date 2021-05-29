By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Shobowale Foundation in partnership with Uncle Ope Global Concepts has doled out N500,000 scholarship to indigent students in Ogun.

The Head of the foundation, Mr Shobowale Lukman while presenting the gift said what inspired him to donate to this cause is because he is a product of other’s goodwill. Hence, investing in students who are financially incapacitated is a calling that must be answered.

“I have been doing the donation for over four years, and it has always been me fishing out those students who are financially incapacitated myself with the help of others but this time, I decided to make it official by donating to Uncle Ope Global concepts to help in reaching out to those students after seeing his success records of helping the indigent students have a quality education,” he added.

Shobowale said he was fulfilled after donating the money because it appears like he was passing a baton of goodwill he got from people to the next generation.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Uncle Ope Global Concepts, Mr Opeyemi Ogunyomi said he was gratified by the donation from the foundation towards the cause of bettering the lives of teenagers who are financially incapacitated.

Ogunyomi said his organisation accepts donations from people to help sponsor indigent students, especially those who can not afford to buy JAMB, NECO and WAEC forms, including those who are in public universities and cannot afford tuition.

He, therefore, thanked the foundation and others who made donations for having the love of these students at heart and pledged to always use the money to fulfil its purposes.