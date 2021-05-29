Huge crowd welcomed Atiku to the commissioning
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday stole the show at the commissioning of two flyovers in Adamawa State.
The two bridges were built by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola, Adamawa State.
The former Vice President speaking at the event
The bridges were commissioned by the former Vice President.
“It was my honour and pleasure to have capped the weeks-long projects commissioning with the commissioning of one of the two flyovers constructed by the administration of Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola, Adamawa State, today,” he said.
Atiku speaking at the event
Former Vice President of Nigeria and Special Guest of Honour, Atiku Abubakar commissioning the newly constructed fly-over in Yola, Adamawa State on Saturday, while the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintir looks on.
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Special Guest of Honour, being flanked by the Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon Amadu Umaru Fintir (L) and the State Deputy Governor, Martins Babale during the commissioning of a fly over constructed by the Adamawa State Government on Saturday.
Former Vice President of Nigeria and Special Guest of Honour, Atiku Abubakar having a conversation with the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintir during the commissioning of a fly-over constructed by the Adamawa State Government on Saturday.
Former Vice President of Nigeria and Special Guest of Honour, Atiku Abubakar during his speech at the commissioning of a fly-over constructed by the Adamawa State Government in Yola on Saturday, while the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintir and Atiku’s son who is also the Adamawa State Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Hon. Adamu Atiku Abubakar look on.
Atiku is one of the most corrupt clown in Nigeria. Nigerians will never forget what the PDP did to Nigerians for 16 years. The same Atiku that cannot even pay his employees.