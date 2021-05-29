Huge crowd as Atiku steals show at flyovers unveiling in Adamawa

Huge crowd welcomed Atiku to the commissioning

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday stole the show at the commissioning of two flyovers in Adamawa State.

The two bridges were built by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola, Adamawa State.

Huge crowd as Atiku steals show at flyovers unveiling in Adamawa

The former Vice President speaking at the event

The  bridges were commissioned by the former Vice President.

“It was my honour and pleasure to have capped the weeks-long projects commissioning with the commissioning of one of the two flyovers constructed by the administration of Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola, Adamawa State, today,” he said.

Huge crowd as Atiku steals show at flyovers unveiling in Adamawa

Atiku speaking at the event

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Special Guest of Honour, Atiku Abubakar commissioning the newly constructed fly-over in Yola, Adamawa State on Saturday, while the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintir looks on.

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Special Guest of Honour, Atiku Abubakar commissioning the newly constructed fly-over in Yola, Adamawa State on Saturday, while the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintir looks on.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Special Guest of Honour, being flanked by the Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon Amadu Umaru Fintir (L) and the State Deputy Governor, Martins Babale during the commissioning of a fly over constructed by the Adamawa State Government on Saturday.

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Special Guest of Honour, Atiku Abubakar having a conversation with the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintir during the commissioning of a fly-over constructed by the Adamawa State Government on Saturday.

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Special Guest of Honour, Atiku Abubakar during his speech at the commissioning of a fly-over constructed by the Adamawa State Government in Yola on Saturday, while the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintir and Atiku’s son who is also the Adamawa State Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Hon. Adamu Atiku Abubakar look on.