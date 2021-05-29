Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday stole the show at the commissioning of two flyovers in Adamawa State.

The two bridges were built by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola, Adamawa State.

The bridges were commissioned by the former Vice President.

“It was my honour and pleasure to have capped the weeks-long projects commissioning with the commissioning of one of the two flyovers constructed by the administration of Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Yola, Adamawa State, today,” he said.