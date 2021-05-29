The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has called for the presence of more troops in the state to tackle cases of insecurity.

He noted that the rising cases of banditry in Zamfara state is attributed to the lack of quick response from security personnel.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa on Saturday.

Matawalle in the statement said that when he came on board, he examined the security challenges confronting the state and believed the best way to address it is through dialogue.

He posited that both kinetic and non-kinetic strategy was adopted, saying it was their fervent prayers to see that the issue has attained tremendous success.

However, it was not to be, as the series of attacks by bandits across the state became a serious concern. This was inspite of government support to the security agencies.

The statement read: “part of the hurdles hindering the success of the fight against banditry in the State is the lack of quick response by the Security forces in the wake of attacks by bandits.

“Hence, all commanders deployed in the state are enjoined to take necessary measures that will ensure rapid response to distress calls.”

“Government is aware of the challenges faced by security commands especially as they seemed obviously overstretched.”

“In spite of the obvious shortfall, Government requests that special consideration should be given to Zamfara State in terms of the deployment of more forces for quicker response to all security threats.”

“Just as His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle commends the overall of assessment of gallantry and commitment of our troops and other security operatives in the state, the Government and good people of Zamfara State will always thank and appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the concern and total support he shows on the plight of Zamfara citizens in the ongoing fight against banditry and other criminalities.”