The Kaduna State Government has reacted to reports that ‘scores’ of people were kidnapped on Friday on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said security agencies have not confirmed the report.

“The security agencies manning the Kaduna-Abuja road are yet to confirm the kidnapping of scores of citizens as reported by a social media enthusiast”, Aruwan said.

“The Government of Kaduna State known for publicising security developments will certainly make public feedback received by the military and police as soon as the agencies revert”, he added.

He admitted that the occupants of a Honda car, with Reg. No. RBC 864BL, found at the scene have not been accounted for.

He then went on to offer the report available to the government:

At around 3:30pm, the Security Operations Room, a 24-hour hub, started receiving distress calls of a blockage around Kurmin Kare area of Kaduna-Abuja Road and immediately, contact was established with the Commanding Officer of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS), a Defence Headquarters outfit, and Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police for immediate counter action.

The troops and the police operatives swiftly moved to the general area, saw motorists stranded on both lanes, and subsequently cleared the road.

The personnel after clearing the accumulated traffic saw one Honda car with Reg. No. RBC 864BL recovered with broken rear windscreen and another vehicle found empty with some luggage. From preliminary findings, the occupant or occupants may have been unaccounted for.

Furthermore, beside the Honda vehicle, the following five citizens hidden in the forest appeared with their driver who confirmed they were complete having escaped in the commotion:

RIFKATU YOHANNA

RUKAYYA UMAR

HAUWA JIBRIN

JULIANA JOHN

YAHAYA ALIYU

BABANGIDA LAWAN ‘M’ (DRIVER)

As of this moment (9:40pm), the status of the occupant(s) of the Honda cannot be substantiated, and the veracity of the report that scores were kidnapped cannot be confirmed.

The public will be briefed as soon as Government of Kaduna State receives operational feedback.