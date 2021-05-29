By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 63 new COVID-19 cases, with Lagos in the lead with 25.

No COVID-19 related death was recorded.

NCDC also reported 11 recoveries, taking total recoveries to 156,546, out of 166,254 cases.

Apart from Lagos, new COVID-19 cases were reported in seven other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ondo logged 22 cases, Rivers 6, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna three cases each.

Kwara reported 2 cases while Ebonyi and FCT had one case each.

“Today’s report includes 0 cases from Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Kano, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Ekiti states”, NCDC said.

The country’s active caseload hit 7,585 with 2,071 deaths recorded so far, as of May 28, 2021.