By Abankula

MC Oluomo, chairman of the NURTW in Lagos has celebrated two of his children, who just graduated from high schools in the U.S. state of Georgia.

In a post on Instagram on Friday, Oluomo, with full name as Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya praised the two children for their achievements.

He wrote: “Congratulations to my children. Allah blessed me with two graduates today: Olashile Muhammad Akinsanya; who graduated from Riverdale High school and my beautiful daughter Abisola Khadijah Akinsanya; whom (sic) graduated from Elite Scholars Academy.

“I’m so grateful for the fruit of life that Allah has given them and their accomplishments. This is not the end but only the beginning for both of them.

“My children are thriving and becoming outstanding individuals and I couldn’t be any prouder of them. May Almighty Allah bless their journey through university and May he lead them to great success. I am so proud of them and I’m grateful for them”.

Oluomo, who maintains a second home in Atlanta, often shuttles between the U.S. and Nigeria.

Many of his kids are schooling in the U.S.

In 2019, his twins, boy and girl, graduated from the University of Atlanta, Georgia.

That same year, his son Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya, graduated from the Clayton County performing Arts Center in Atlanta, as a valedictorian to boot.

He went on, according to reports to win college scholarships into the university.