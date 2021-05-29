Prof. Yohana Izam, Vice-Chancellor, Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, has called for more funds for universities.

Izam made the call in Bokkos.

He said collaboration is needed in developing a university to be a centre of academic excellence.

“The idea that government should provide all the funds for universities is no longer a sustainable theory.

“Education is an investment and every stakeholder must be interested in making that investment because if it’s not there, the whole society will suffer.

“Check it out, whether it is in health, food security, business or whatever industry, the mother industry that produces the critical and mass people that can transform a nation is the education sector.

“Part of the aim of hosting the Alumni maiden Award ceremony was to advertise, not only to stakeholders but to investors like-spirited wealthy individuals that they also have a responsibility to invest in building universities,” he pointed out.

The VC further stated that stakeholders must continue to do more for universities for the nation to move forward in education and as universities in Nigeria.

On the huge demands for admission into universities, the VC said that the solution does not solely lie on establishing new universities but developing the existing ones.

“The application base of PLASU has never been less than 5,000 candidates, year in year out even when our capacity is just above 1,500 candidates.

”It is not enough to just have the desire to set up a university. There must be proper planning, in terms of provisions of necessary infrastructure that will lay the foundation for an additional one (University).

“Before that planning is done, I think we should concentrate on developing the existing universities that we have, so that in the shortest possible time, we can start talking about adding another university, ” Izam opined.