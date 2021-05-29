Saraki congratulates PDP governors on their various anniversaries

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors on their various anniversaries in office.

Saraki in separate tweets called out PDP governors and expressed his congratulations and prayed that their policies and programmes help develop the lives of people in their various states.

“I congratulate you all on your years of dedicated and exemplary service to the people of your state, and the nation.

“As you all continue to serve the citizens of our great country in your individual and collective capacities, it is my fervent hope that the impact of your policies and programs in your states will help to develop the lives and wellbeing of all our people.”

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State are PDP governors celebrating their sixth anniversary in office.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State (Second anniversary), Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State (second anniversary), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State (Second anniversary), and Governor Bello Mattawalle of Zamfara State (Second anniversary)are PDP governors celebrating their second anniversary in office.

— Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) May 29, 2021