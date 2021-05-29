By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The immediate past Chairman of Ovia south-west local government area of Edo state, Comrade Destiny Enabulele, has congratulated the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his victory at the Supreme Court, over the case of certificate forgery brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor.

Enabulele also congratulated the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on the well-deserved victory at the apex court.

The Court, while delivering judgment in the suit, said the appellant (Edo APC), failed to prove that the certificate issued by the University of Ibadan, with which Obaseki contested the 2020 governorship election in the state was forged.

Enabulele in a statement he personally signed, described the victory as affirmation of God’s will for the people of Edo state.

“Today is a great day for democracy in Edo state in particular and in Nigeria at large. I congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki for this well-deserved victory at the highest court of our land. I congratulate his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, for his loyalty and courage.

“I also congratulate the good people of Edo state, who willingly and massively voted for, and have stood firmly behind the Governor.

“This judgement and the others right from the state electoral petition tribunal to the court of appeal, testify to the fact that no one, no matter how powerful and connected, can turn the lie to the truth.

“With the case finally settled, Mr. Governor can now hit the ground running, to give the dividends of democracy to the millions of Edo people who are the real winners.

“Now that we have come to the final bus stop, I personally urge the opposition to close ranks, join the moving train of development in the state being piloted by the people’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki,” Enabulele added.