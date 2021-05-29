By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Troops of Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI on Saturday raided suspected Boko Haram logistics base in Gujba, Yobe State and arrested two logistics suppliers of the insurgents.

Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, Army spokesman, in a statement, said following a sting operations conducted, gallant troops nabbed two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers and several items recoverred.

“Items recovered includes; 11 jerricans loaded with Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, 6 jerricans of Automotive Gas Oil and 9 empty jerricans hidden in different locations in Gujba.

“The suspects arrested are in own custody for preliminary investigations and would be handed over for prosecution by relevant agencies.

“While appreciating the gallant troops for the feat, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya enjoined troops to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of these criminal elements,” he said.