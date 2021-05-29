By Abankula

Songstress Waje tantalised her fans Friday with the release of the video of the soulful song “Naked”.

In a Twitter video, Waje announced the debut of the video and asked fans to rush to her You Tube channel to check it out.

The message was vulgarly interpreted as many rushed to YouTube, salivating to see the 40 year-old multi-talented singer, naked.

Waje trended on Twitter Nigeria with many making a joke of themselves.

Waje also joined in the drama: https://twitter.com/OfficialWaje/status/1398349560074940420?s=20

Naked is a music video from Waje’s EP titled Heart Season.

The soulful song raises awareness on domestic and gender based violence.

Here is the lyrics of the song:

Oh-uh-oh

I could undo your damage

I could heal where it’s hurting

I wouldn’t take you for granted

Baby, I’m being honest

But first

Show me something real

Something genuine

Need you to come undivided

Don’t hide behind fake promises and mere words

No, it don’t cover your shame

Need you to do as you say

Cause it’s hard to believe we are high on clouds

When it feels like we are falling

You say we’re covered in love, the both of us

But I still feel naked

We’re the movies but with empty scenes

A forest without trees

I hope you swallow your pride

Make up your mind and stop being reckless

I wouldn’t leave you behind but baby

I’m done being so helpless

I’m used to being so vulnerable

I let you in on myself

While you did the unreasonable

Then act like it was someone else

Oh I…

And watch the video: