No fewer than eight offices of the police, INEC and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) have been razed in Abia state in recent weeks.

The unofficial figure published by the News Agency of Nigeria was published today, Federal facilities turned easy game for hoodlums and unidentified gunmen.

The sustained attacks have not been limited to Abia, as they have also occurred in Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.

Some officials have been killed and many have sustained gunshot wounds.

The latest attack at the weekend targeted the Abia Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service, which was bombed on Saturday night.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Godwin Ogbonna, confirmed the attack in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Ogbonna, however, said he had yet to get details of the attack on the facility, situated at the Ubakala axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“It probably happened Saturday night. I do not have details about the incident, the time it happened and extent of damage yet but no casualty was recorded.

“I tried to go to the office from my house on Bende Road, Umuahia today (Sunday) but the whole road was blocked so I went back home.

“I hope I would be able to find my way to the office Monday to see things for myself and ascertain what was damaged,” Ogbonna said.

Meanwhile, palpable fear and tension now pervade the state, especially Umuahia, ahead of Monday’s sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra. (NAN)

