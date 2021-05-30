By Muhammad Lawal

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says 81 bodies have so far been recovered from Wednesday’s boat mishap in Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

Bagudu disclosed this on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi when he received Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, who was on a condolence visit to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a boat from Lokon Minna, Niger State conveying traders, artisanal miners and other passengers capsized at Warrah and claimed over 100 lives.

While appreciating the governor and his entourage for the visit, Bagudu prayed that the continues harmonious relationship between the two states would ever be sustained.

Recalling the incident, Bagudu said the mishap happened in Warrah, adding that the town was by the side of River Niger close to Kainji dam.

“This area remains a route for marine transportation, as it witnesses a lot of activities of canoes and boats on daily basis.

“There are some boats that can carry and covey three long-trucks of goods at a time and there are some boats that travel as far as Mali from there.

“But this boat that was conveying over 170 people incidentally capsised at Warrah, where only 22 persons were rescued, and as at now, 81 bodies have been recovered and buried and rescue and search is still ongoing.

“Warrah is a route where many people travel to Lokon Minna in Niger State for gold mining apart from women who go there to sell food,” he explained.