By Abankula

Ahmed Gulak, former political adviser of President Goodluck Jonathan has been murdered by gunmen in Owerri, Imo state.

His friend and classmate Umar Ardo announced Gulak’s death in a post on Facebook.

He did not state where it happened in Owerri.

But he said Gulak was killed in the night of Saturday May 29, 2021.

The Imo State Police Command PRO, SP Bala Elkana, has confirmed the murder, but he has not offered the details.

Ardo’s Statement: Gulak Is Dead

I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak. Barr Gulak was said to have been killed last night by unknown gunmen in Owerri, IMO State.

May Allah (SWT) forgive his sins, bless his soul and reward his good deeds with Aljannah on the Day of Resurrection. May Allah (SWT) also give all his children, relatives, friends and loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And may Allah (SWT) bless us with faithful deaths when it is our turn to die. Ameen.

Please let all and sundry accept my heartfelt sympathy over this personal painful experience even as I draw solace that he lived a good, helpful and productive life, well illustrated by the fact that he died while in service of his dear country.

This is one death too many! May God Almighty save our fatherland. Ameen.