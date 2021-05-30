The Imo State Police Command has issued a statement explaining how Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to President Jonathan was killed today.

Bala Elkana, spokesman of the command, said Gulak was killed while on the way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport early on Sunday.

Read the full statement:

On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular. He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators.

Gulak, a controversial politician from Adamawa state, joined the APC in February 2018.