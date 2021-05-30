The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has given Governor Hope Uzodinma a two-week ultimatum to fish out the killers of Adamawa politician, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was killed Sunday morning as he headed to the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri.

According to the police his Toyota Camry taxi was ambushed by six assassins, riding in a Toyota Sienna.

They identified and shot him around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

The NYCN in a reaction Sunday urged Uzodinma to bring to justice as soon as possible the killers of the former political adviser to President Jonathan.

NYCN threatened to make Governor Uzodinma a persona not grata throughout the northern states.

NYCN National President, Isah Abubakar, said: “It’s so pathetic and saddened the continuous killing and lawlessness going on in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

“The government of Imo State must give an account of those who killed Gulak. The continuous killing of Northern and destruction of security facilities in Imo State will no longer be tolerated.”

The group urged the federal government to perform its constitutional duty of preserving lives and property by taking immediate action to prevent the lawlessness from dovetailing into civil war.

“Let us state categorically that northern youths will do everything within their powers to force the government of Imo State to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

“The Imo State Governor and other South East Governors should take note that we shall not accept the continued killing of Northerners and Northern elites in their region as we shall take revenge henceforth,” Abubakar said.