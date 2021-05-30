Agency Reports

World No. 68, Pablo Andujar sent World No.4 Austrian Dominic Thiem out of the French Open on Sunday, in the first round.

It was the first time in Thiem’s career that he was dumped out so quickly and Andujar did it in a way to upset the Austrian.

Andujar erased a two-set deficit to defeat Thiem 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

The 35-year-old Andujar, who defeated Roger Federer en route to the Geneva semi-finals two weeks ago, continued his resurgent spring by claiming a four-hour 28-minute victory over Thiem.

Andujar now owns six top-10 victories, including the two he notched this month on red clay.

It is the first time the Spaniard has successfully fought back from two sets down and it earned him the 150th tour-level match-win of his career.

“It’s very special for me, to achieve this at 35 years old, I don’t know how much longer I’m going to play,” an elated Andujar told the French crowd on court after claiming his first top-five win.

“This win is a real gift.”

Thiem was twice Roland Garros finalist and the U.S. Open champion.