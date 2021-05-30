By Taiwo Okanlawon

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has urged Nigerian superstars Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye to end their long time feud following the duo’s excitement over Chelsea’s Champions League triumph.

Chelsea had won the prestigious title for the second time in their history after defeating Manchester City on Saturday night.

Mr. P and Rudeboy who are both fans of the winning team took to their social media pages to share photos of themselves in Chelsea jerseys to celebrate the title.

UNA PAPA!!! We are fucking CHAMPIONS 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/msMqLiwml3 — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) May 29, 2021

Pls just Comment with blue love 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Up @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/pJAi7yis1q — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 29, 2021

The Rubbin Minds host suggested that they hug it out and end their feud, after the win.

“Maybe Peter and Paul will hug it out tonight with their excitement after this win. Do it!” he tweeted.

Maybe Peter and Paul will hug it out tonight with their excitement after this win. Do it!!! — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 29, 2021

P-Square parted ways after a disagreement on the influence of Jude Okoye, their older brother and manager.

The duo won a music competition sponsored by Benson & Hedges in 2001 and released their debut album titled Last Nite.

The album was executive produced by Timbuk 2 Music, with legendary Laolu Akins as a supervising producer.