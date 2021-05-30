By Nimot Sulaimon

Fire on Sunday gutted the auto spare parts market, Ladipo International Market in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

Reports show that the fire started from one of the shops at 35 – 38 Olapeju street and spread to other sections of the market.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

About fifty shops are said to be affected.

Lagos State Fire Service and other responders are still battling with the inferno as at the time of filing this report.