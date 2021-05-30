By Abankula

Hoodlums, with live cocks strung on their necks and wielding AK 47 rifles bombed the Abia state Headquarters of The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Saturday.

The office is located in Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area, close to a Police station, where two cops were killed recently.

According to multiple reports yet to be confirmed by the police, the gunmen also shot at NIS personnel at the office.

They also set ablaze the vehicles found in the compound.

The casualties were unknown at the time of this report.

Also attacked by the gunmen was the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) located at Umuagu, Umuahia.

Reports said suspects detained in the facility were released, as they set the building ablaze.

A Keke Napep driver was killed in the mayhem.