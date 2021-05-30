By Abankula
Hoodlums, with live cocks strung on their necks and wielding AK 47 rifles bombed the Abia state Headquarters of The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Saturday.
The office is located in Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area, close to a Police station, where two cops were killed recently.
According to multiple reports yet to be confirmed by the police, the gunmen also shot at NIS personnel at the office.
They also set ablaze the vehicles found in the compound.
The casualties were unknown at the time of this report.
Also attacked by the gunmen was the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) located at Umuagu, Umuahia.
Reports said suspects detained in the facility were released, as they set the building ablaze.
A Keke Napep driver was killed in the mayhem.
This is not cool at all. God please restore peace in this land. The people that works here are not just the northerners or people outside of South East alone, some of the staff are also Ibos. Now that the place has been burnt, what would be their source of income? The beginning of war can be seen, but no one knows where it will end.