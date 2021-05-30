By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has broken silence on the death of his former political adviser, Ahmed Gulak.

Gulak was murdered last night in Owerri, Imo State on his way to the airport.

Reacting to the death of Gulak, Jonathan expressed shock, describing his death as a painful loss.

He noted that the deceased was a loyal public servant and dedicated patriot.

In a statement by Ikechukwu Eze, his Special Adviser on Media, Jonathan prayed God to comfort his family and grant his soul eternal rest.

According to him, “I received with shock the death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak who died on Sunday, 30th May 2021, in Owerri, Imo State.

“Gulak was a loyal public servant and dedicated patriot who gave his all in service to his country. His death is a painful loss to me and many others who worked and interacted with him.

“He will be remembered for his modest contributions to the growth of our nation’s democracy, especially his memorable days both as a skillful speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly and political adviser in our administration.“

Jonathan expressed his deepest condolences to his family, the government and the people of Adamawa state, who are bound to feel the loss of this eminent and patriotic Nigerian.

“May God grant his family, friends and supporters solace, even as I appeal for calm while law enforcement bodies carry out their investigations,” he said.