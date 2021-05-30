By Ibrahim Bello

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has donated N40 million to families of victims who died in a boat mishap in Warrah, Ngaski Local Government of Kebbi.

Tambuwal announced the donation while on a condolence visit to his Kebbi counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

The Sokoto governor said he was in Kebbi to condole with the government and people of the state, especially the people of Yauri Emirate over the unfortunate boat accident which led to the sad loss of many lives.

“We are here to commiserate with you on the loss of lives of our brothers and sisters that were involved in the boat mishap that happened a few days ago in Yauri Emirate.

” It is indeed a very unfortunate and sad incident and we pray that God shall forgive these people who have lost their lives and may He admit them into Aljannat Firdaus.

“Please accept the condolences and commiseration of the government and people of Sokoto State.

” On this note, the government and people of Sokoto State will support the victims of the incident with a token of N40 million,” he said.

Tambuwal also condoled with Bagudu over those who lost their lives to activities of bandits in the state.

While lamenting the obnoxious criminal activities of bandits in the zone, the governor appealed to the people to support and cooperate with the government in its determination to overcome recurring security challenges in the state.

In his response, Bagudu appreciated Tambuwal, whom he described as a brother, for the condolence visit.

Bagudu also thanked the Sokoto State Government for the kind gesture to the victims of the incident.

“You have announced the donation of N40 million to the victims, we can’t thank you enough, Your Excellency.

” We know that it is not even the quantum, but the spirit of giving that is in your heart toward our people,” Bagudu said.

He also lauded Tambuwal for the developmental strides being recorded in Sokoto State and his quest to do more.

‘” We are proud of your tangible achievements, what you are doing, your legacies, we pray that God will continue to honour you, uplift you and may He reward you abundantly, ” he said.

Tambuwal was accompanied on the visit by the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and members of Sokoto House of Assembly, SSG, Chief Judge and Grand Khadi among other commissioners.

NAN