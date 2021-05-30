By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has urged Nigerians living in Bakassi Peninsula to respect the laws of the land in which they reside.

The Director-General of NBC, Mr Adamu Adaji, gave the advice when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Adaji said that Bakassi Peninsula was ceded to Republic of Cameroon by the International Court, therefore, Nigerians living there should abide by laws of the land.

He said that Nigerians, who were living in Bakassi Peninsula should realise that they were living in a statutory sovereign nation and should be law abiding.

“When the International Court ruled, Nigerians, who did not want to stay in Cameroonian territories, were resettled in Nigeria and facilities were provided for them by the government.

“Those, who chose to remain there, should also know that they are supposed to abide by the rules and regulations of Cameroonian government.

“So, it is unfortunate, if there are reports of maltreatment by the Gendarmes against some Nigerians there such can be reported to the appropriate authority.

“This is beyond boundary issues, it can be abuse of the right of the people and should be handle by the Cameroonian Government,” Adaji said.

NAN