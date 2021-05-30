Nkechi Blessing mocks TAMPPAN

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has described her suspension from the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPPAN as the joke of the century’.

She said she left the organization a long time ago and wondered how it could be suspending her.

She made her reaction known in an interview with the Punch.

“Firstly, an organised association should use proper measures to address a person they describe as their member. Since the letter was ‘delivered’ through a mere Instagram post without calling my phone or sending me an email, I consider it to be the joke of the century“.

She said further that she would not appeal the suspension by the association.

“Appeal who? For what? What offence did I commit? So, there is no longer freedom of speech? (Imagine them) suspending someone that left them a long time ago.”

Nkechi Blessing and her colleague Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miami were suspended by TAMPPAN for engaging in a dirty fight on social media over the arrest of Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha.

TAMPPAN in a statement signed by Damola Olatunji, the group’s chairman of directors ordered film directors who are members of the association not to work with both actors until their suspension was lifted.