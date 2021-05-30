By Nimot Sulaimon

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde on Sunday attended the thanksgiving service held at St Peters Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan to celebrate a successful two years in office.

The governor was in company of his wife, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka and many others.

Recall that Makinde was elected and sworn in on 29 May 2019, as the 28th executive Governor of Oyo State.

See more photos below