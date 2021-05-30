Prof. Osodeke emerges new ASUU President

Prof. Victor Emmanuel Osodeke of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State has emerged as the new President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Pro. Osodeke was elected the new leader on Sunday at the national delegates conference of ASUU held in Awka, Anambra State.

He would be the President of the union for the next two years and could be elected for another two years as ASUU executives could spend a maximum of four years in office.

While Prof. Osodeke emerged President, Chris Piwuna, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos was elected Vice President.

Other elected Executive members are Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr. Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr. Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr. Stella-Maris Okey (Welfare Secretary).

Prior to his election as President, Prof. Osodeke was the Vice President to the immediate past President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi.

The new ASUU Vice President, Prof. Piwuna was also the former Chairman of the union in University of Jos.