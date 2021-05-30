By Nimot Sulaimon

Stakeholders from the Ifelodun-Boripe-Odo Otin (IBO) Federal Constituency, on Sunday, gathered at Holy Trinity School, Ikirun, to solidarize with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and endorse his continuity in office beyond 2022.

This is just as they condemned the agenda of the splinter group called The Osun Progressives (TOP).

Top political functionaries and women leaders from the federal constituency took a turn to bare their minds in support of governor Oyetola.

Speaking at the rally, Member representing Ifelodun-Boripe-Odo Otin Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Rasheed Afolabi lauded Governor Oyetola for working for the good of the common man in Osun.

He advised citizens to return the favour by supporting Oyetola to do a second term in office, adding that citizens are the ultimate beneficiaries of his reelection.

Hon. Mulikat Jimoh, in her remark, said their coming out in their numbers is to let the citizens of the state know that they are solidly behind Oyetola and are willing to vote him back into office during the next governorship election in the state.

Jimoh, who also condemned the TOP agenda, warned women and citizens of the constituency against aligning with such a destructive agenda.

Also, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo, appreciated stakeholders of the constituency for their support so far.

He added that the decision to come out en-mass to throw their weight behind Oyetola is because he has been a great asset to the State.

Binuyo, who described Oyetola as a distinguished administrator and competent leader, said the peace, unity and prosperity that Osun is experiencing derive from his excellent managerial skills.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Adebayo Adeleke, lauded stakeholders for speaking with one voice in support of governor Oyetola, adding that only ungrateful people can say that Oyetola isn’t a worthy candidate.

Adeleke, who condemned the TOP agenda, which he described as “The Obsolete Politicians”, warned stakeholders against the agenda, adding that it is an attempt to cause division in the State.

“In this federal constituency, we want this affirmation to be practically defended beyond eye service, that we are against TOP. We must defend the structure of our party from those who are trying to weaken it”, Adeleke said.

Other stakeholders, including Honourable Wale Afolabi of the Osun House of Assembly, party leaders in the local government areas and sub-units within the constituency, representatives of market women, representatives of religious bodies, and other stakeholders declared their alignment with the tripartite agenda of Oyetola’s reelection as governor of Osun, Prince Gboyega Famodun’s continuity as the State’s All Progressive Congress party chairman.