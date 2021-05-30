By Nimot Sulaimon

The Union of European Football Associations, UEFA has announced the Europa League all-star squad for the 2020/21 season.

Recall that the 2020/21 Europa League season concluded last Wednesday.

Villarreal defeated Man United 11-10 on penalties to win the Europa League after the match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes in Gdansk.

UEFA’s Technical Observers have now selected their 23-man all-star squad from the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League.

Below is the full list;

Goalkeepers

Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Pau López (Roma)

Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders

Raúl Albiol (Villarreal)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)

Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal)

Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Étienne Capoue (Villarreal)

Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb)

Lukáš Provod (Slavia Praha)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Duš an Tadiċ (Ajax)

Edin Dž eko (Roma)

Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal)