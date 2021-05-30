By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu Police Command has refuted the alleged arrest of 57 pro-Biafra members, as falsely circulated on social media.

ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer debunked the social media falsehood in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

“The attention of the Command has been drawn to a publication alleging that “Police reportedly arrest 57 Biafra Zionists members in Enugu”.

“There was no such arrest.

“Rather, 54 persons were seen to be unlawfully gathered at Owerri Road within the Ogui axis of Enugu metropolis and were brought to state Police Headquarters, Enugu for questioning, Sunday morning.

“After nothing incriminating was found on them, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, addressed and cautioned them to go home and maintain peace.

“They all left happily, please,’’ the police spokesman said.

Recall that the Command had earlier urged residents to “remain law-abiding and vigilant as they go about their legitimate businesses.

Residents were also advised to ignore the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It appealed to the people to report criminal elements and persons found fomenting trouble to the nearest police station.

It implored the people to alternatively call the following emergency command’s hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.

NAN