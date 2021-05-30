Movie actor, Samuel Ajibola popular for playing Spiff in sitcom, The Johnsons has explained why he quit the comedy series.

The actor took many by surprise during the week when he announced that he quit.

The news became a trending topic on social media with many fans analyzing why the actor could possibly have decided to quit.

Many concluded Ajibola quit because he recently got married.

The actor denied this.

“Some people think that marriage made me leave The Johnsons but that’s far from the truth. It is very important for everyone to have a direction for their lives.

“I believe there is a time and purpose for everything. 10 years is a significant amount of time and I have given all that I can in depicting the ‘Spiff’ character. I realised that my purpose for the show has been fulfilled and it is time for me to do other things.

“My decision had nothing to do with my marital status. My wife was very supportive of my decision. She knows I am very analytical. I am not okay with being in my comfort zone for too long. I’m adventurous and I like challenges.

“My family also gave me their blessings. I know a lot of people might have different opinions about this but I am not moved by that. Being Spiff is not the ultimate. I have bigger purposes to fulfil in life and time is of the essence. I have a lot of things in the ‘bag’ and I’m not quitting acting.”

The actor also explained that celebrities naturally fight a lot of silent battles amidst social media criticism.

“If one is easily swayed by the opinions of people, one would find oneself in a difficult place. Bloggers have even made news quite hard to verify.

“Just recently, someone created a fake Twitter handle and tweeted that my wife was my former classmate. The person also claimed my wife used to put my name on the ‘list of noisemakers’.

” That was not a true story but it went viral. Those are some of the things celebrities face. We all have our struggles, irrespective of one’s popularity”.