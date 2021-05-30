By Nabilu Balarabe

Alhaji Abdullahi Kukuwa, Yobe Commissioner for Transportation and Energy, has disclosed that the state had so far spent over N18 billion on the construction of the Damaturu International Cargo Airport from 2017 to 2021.

Kukuwa Made this known in Damaturu at a ministerial briefing on Gov. Mala Buni’s achievements recorded from 2019 to 2021.

He said the contract was initially awarded at N11 billion, but the amount increased to over 18 billion as a result of variations.

He said the airport would be ready for use as soon as the ministry took delivery of some runway lighting equipment.

Kukawa said the state had also spent over N4 billion on 70 rural electrification projects connecting over 12 villages across the 17 local government areas.

He said within the period under review, the ministry also provided 180 units of solar street lights at the Don Etiebet Estate and the National Youth Service Corps camp at Dazigau.

The ministry had also upgraded a transformer sub-station at the College of Nursing, Damaturu, in addition to constructing high tension and low tension networks in Nguru, among others.

On transportation, Kukuwa said 20 brand new buses were recently procured for the Yobe Transport Corporation and the Yobe State Road Traffic Management Agency was established to minimize accidents and provide employment for youths in the state.