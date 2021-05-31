By Iyoha Harrison

Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Prince Richards, popularly known as ‘Uptown the MaskKing’ has dropped a new song titled “Ginger Girl”.

Richards fondly called the “Geng Geng lord” is a unique, talented artiste with an aim of changing the music game in Nigeria.

His Afrobeat style of music comes with a spice of street vibes; something our generation goes gaga for.

The Lagos State indigene’s source of inspiration is mainly from the happenings on the street and of course, he puts them into his most catchy songs.

His uniqueness gives him some kind of interesting mystery and signature look, Uptown the Maskking is always with his mask on, as his stage name implies. Unlike every regular artiste, he stays behind a mask.

Uptown the MaskKing recently released his album titled “For your head”. In this 12 track album include songs like ‘Ginger Girl’, ‘Overdose’, ‘For Your Head’, ‘Owonikoko’, ‘Funky Tonight’ and a host of others.

