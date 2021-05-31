Anambra residents on Monday adhered strictly to the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in celebration of the 2021 Biafra Day.

Total compliance of the order was observed as major markets like the Onitsha main market, Eke Awka market and Nkwo Nnewi market, banks, motor parks and other commercial places, including schools and government offices, were under lock and key.

Streets around Awka, the state capital, were totally deserted between 7:30 am and 10 am.

Contrary to information by the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu that men of the security arm of the group, ESN would be unleashed on the streets to enforce compliance to the order, some motorists attending to emergencies were seen driving along the road without molestation.

However, there was heavy deployment of a combined team of security personnel who moved round the town to ensure that no one was molested.

The Anambra State Police Command had on Sunday assured that it would ensure that those who were willing to come out to carry out their businesses would not be molested by any person or group of persons.

As at the time of filing this report, no incident of violence was registered in the state.

