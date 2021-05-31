Most Revd. Alexander Ibezim, Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, has called on Nigerians to embrace peace to foster love and unity in the country.

Ibezim made this call on Sunday during the first session of Sixth Synod of Diocese of Aguata, Anglican Communion, at St John Divine Oko, Aguata Local Government Area.

Ibezim said the church was duty-bound to pray for the peace of the country, work toward the sustenance of peace, progress and the unity of the nation through its moral messages.

He urged the faithful to pray without ceasing, to attract God’s mercy to save the nation from the ugly trend of insecurity and economic hardship.

“The principles of discipleship must be practised in this period of uncertainty.

“I urged everyone to amend his ways, especially in this perilous time,” he said.

Earlier, Rt Revd. Samuel Ezeofor, Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Aguata, urged the faithful to be transformed and engage in only activities that promote peace, love and unity of purpose in order to build a greater nation.

Ezeofor, in a homily entitled “The urgent need of transformation through discipleship” taken from the Holy Bible, Matthew 28: 18- 20, Acts 17: 5-7, urged the faithful to hold on fast to God’s command.

He urged the people to shun any act capable of disintegrating the nation but work towards eliminating any devices against the unity and progress of the country.

Chief Emeka Aforka, a state lawmaker representing Orumba North in the Anambra House of Assembly, who was in attendance, disclosed that the legislature was working hard to pass progressive bills.

“These bills would enable the executive arm of government to sustain the security of lives and property in the state,” he said.

Aforka commended Gov. Willie Obiano for being on track in containing the activities of lawbreakers.

Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, an industrialist, said that creating employment opportunities for the youth would bring a lasting solution to the insecurity challenge in the country.

Ezeemo called on the government to create more jobs as a way to curb the insecurity challenge and appealed to the church not to relent in its effort to create a sane society.

He commended Obiano for fulfilling his promise of completing the Anambra passenger and cargo airport and urged him to complete other developmental projects.

The theme of the Synod was ‘Divine Principle of Transformation through Discipleship”.

The Synod attracted bishops and dignitaries from across the state.