By Kazeem Ugbodaga
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security and intelligence agencies to move very fast in ensuring that abducted 200 students of Islamiyya School at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, are released.
Gunmen invaded Tegina on Sunday and abducted about 200 schoolchildren.
Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu late Tuesday said the children must be rescued at the shortest time possible.
The President, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping of children from schools.
He urged all the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate release.
Buhari also directed that the concerned government agencies to extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children.
