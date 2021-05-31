*Increases capacity

In addition to the measures the company put in place for more supply of cement to the market, the Dangote Cement Plc has deeply invested in enlightening consumers on the different applications and the best optimal use of the product.

The Group Sales Marketing Director, Dangote cement Rabiu Umar said this at an interactive session with Building and Industry Professionals in Kano, on Thursday

He said prices of Dangote cement have not increased at factory level, but the forces of demand and supply drive the prices up.

He assured that appropriate measures were taken and in about 90 days, from now more products will be pushed into the market to make the prices bearable for consumers.

Significantly, new lines have been created to increase supply and impact the market favorably-by churning 15,000 tonnes per day or averagely 450,000 tonnes per month resulting from the Gboko cement being back to operation process.

The new Obajana line awaiting start up is also for additional capacity, as well as the Okpella cement soon to commence operation.

The 2000 trucks injected into the system is to ensure better distribution of the product to the nooks and crannies.

“This forum is a testament to our commitment to enlightening the people, sensitizing the market and getting feedback for improvement, and satisfaction of consumers.

The Special Guest and Registrar of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Prof. Joseph Odigwe, said government is not unaware of the issues surrounding high cost of cement and necessary actions are being taken to proffer solutions to the problems.

For the technical part, Engr. Isa Kachako gave a power point presentation regarding manufacturing of Cement, and the different processes.

A cross section of the Building professionals said Dangote cement has served their needs over the years and expressed hope that the interventions clear all doubts regarding Dangote cement

A block maker of 30 years, Magaji Inuwa Ringim gave instances where contractors applauded the product saying no cement can compete with Dangote, but concerns of the supply chain and stakeholder management issues must be addressed appropriately.