By Muhammin Olowoporoku

Former Kaduna State lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on Northerners to desist from avenging the murder of Ahmed Gulak who was killed on Sunday in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Gulak, an aide to former President, Goodluck Jonathan was murdered by gunmen while on his way to catch his flight at the Sam Mbakwe Airport.

The former Kaduna senator in a statement on Monday said the murder of Gulak was an attempt to cause an inter-tribal conflict.

He noted that for the Indigenous People of Biafra to have disassociated themselves from the murder, it shows it is pure criminal action.

Sani pleaded with Arewa youths that to avoid a major conflict with the Igbo by not revenging Gulak’s death.

“The cold blood murder of Ahmed Gulak in Owerri stands unreservedly condemned, the statement read.

“The murder has all the elements of some forces trying to trigger an inter-ethnic war between Northerners and the Igbo.

“We must resist that plot. The statement by IPOB dissociating themselves from such despicable and barbaric act and even extending their condolences to the family of the late Gulak should be accepted in good faith.

“The police and other associated security agencies should do a diligent investigation and look beyond hurried finger-pointing. May Allah grant Ahmed Gulak Aljanna Firdausi. Amin.”