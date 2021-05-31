Chuks Ibegbu, a chieftain of the Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue with IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ibegbu said Buhari should engage Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and other agitators in a roundtable discussion.

Ibegbu said Kanu would put an end to his agitations if Buhari calls him to a father-son discussion.

The Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze in an exclusive chat with DAILY POST, said Buhari should extend the same gesture to IMN and other agitators in a bid to stop the push for secession.

According to Ibegbu: “Buhari does not want to sit and talk to agitators. A good leader will call those with grievances for discussion. Instead of using the police and army to fight your home citizens and killing them, call them to a round table discussion.

“Buhari should call Nnamdi Kanu saying look “you are my son what is your problem? Can’t we build a better Nigeria? How do you want Biafra?’ Kanu will say, “father, this is how I want Biafra’ and Buhari will say no, let’s have a round table discussion to solve this problem.’

“Let me tell you, if Buhari does this, Nnamdi Kanu will see him as a father that cares for his son and would stop all these things. Then he will meet with El-Zakzaky’s people, telling them, ‘I know you want an Islamic state but it’s not possible in a nation like Nigeria. However, you can have your religious freedom, and I will release your leader. You will see that El-Zakzaky and his men will calm down.’

“Then Buhari will come to Boko Haram, telling them ‘look, we can’t have an Islamic state in mercenaries group, I can give you amnesty’.

“If they refuse and opt to continue fighting, then he should invite mercenaries to crush them.”